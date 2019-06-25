Speech puts Powell in the spotlight

Jerome Powell is set to speak in New York at 11 a.m. ET, just 24 hours after President Trump accused the central bank of behaving like a "stubborn child" in refusing to lower interest rates.

Along with other Fed speeches today, Powell is likely to reiterate or intensify a recent dovish turn on interest rates, which has traders pricing in a 100% chance of a July reduction in the Fed Funds rate, and a 73.3% of two more cuts between now and the end of the year.

There's also the possibility the Fed chair could walk back some of the market's dovish interpretation of last week's FOMC meeting.