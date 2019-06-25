Gilead inks deal with Carna Bio for immuno-oncology therapies

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Carna Biosciences have entered into a R&D collaboration to develop and commercialize small molecule compounds in immuno-oncology.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Gilead will license from Carna worldwide rights to develop and commercialize inhibitors against an undisclosed immuno-oncology target. Carna will receive an upfront payment of $20M and up to an additional $450M milestone payments. Carna will also receive royalties on future net sales.

Under the collaboration, Gilead will also have exclusive access to Carna’s lipid kinase drug discovery platform.