Gilead inks deal with Carna Bio for immuno-oncology therapies

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Carna Biosciences have entered into a R&D collaboration to develop and commercialize small molecule compounds in immuno-oncology.
Under the terms of the license agreement, Gilead will license from Carna worldwide rights to develop and commercialize inhibitors against an undisclosed immuno-oncology target. Carna will receive an upfront payment of $20M and up to an additional $450M milestone payments. Carna will also receive royalties on future net sales.
Under the collaboration, Gilead will also have exclusive access to Carna’s lipid kinase drug discovery platform.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox