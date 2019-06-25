FB Financial update on exit of wholesale mortgage channels

FirstBank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), signed an agreement to sell its correspondent lending channel to Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC.

Rushmore will assume substantially all of the assets and personnel related to the correspondent lending channel.

FB Financial (FFG) expects the transaction to close early in 3Q19.

The company plans to to record additional restructuring charges of up to $1.5B over and above $1.1M in 1Q19.

Excluding the impact of the mortgage restructuring charges noted above, the company expects an increase in the operating results from its total mortgage operations in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. During the quarter the mortgage operations have experienced both strong origination volumes and elevated prepayments in the mortgage servicing rights portfolio.

Source: Press Release