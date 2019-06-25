FactSet raises FY19 outlook

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) reports Q3 beats and raises its FY19 outlook to $1.42-1.44B in revenue (was: $1.41-1.45B; estimate: $1.43B) and EPS of $9.80 to $9.90 (was: $9.50-9.65; estimate: $9.61).

Q3 Organic ASV plus professional services grew nearly 6% Y/Y to $1.45B.

Adjusted operating margin was 34% versus 31% last year.

Adjusted operating income totaled $122.8 million.

The effective tax rate rose from 16.5% to 18.6%.

The FDS board adds $210M to its existing share repurchase program, which now totals $300M.

