Credit Suisse sees Starbucks running to new highs

Credit Suisse initiates coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with an Outperform rating and price target of $92 (10% upside).

"We expect SBUX can achieve Americas SSS of 3-4% long term, driven by beverage innovation, digital enhancements and improved operations," reads the analyst note.

The consistent performance in the U.S. by the coffee chain is seen supporting current valuation, with Americas sales leverage, improved performance in China, global margin expansion and strategic optionality as drivers of upside.

Starbucks also has a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Very Bullish.