Credit Suisse cautious on Wendy's

Credit Suisse initiates coverage on Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) with a Neutral rating and price target of $20.

"Following WEN’s transformation over the last several years, its business model reflects an improved and more consistent FCF profile. But the story shifts to execution, and we are cautious on a meaningful acceleration in SSS and unit growth from recent levels" writes analyst Lauren Silberman.

CS is cautious on Wendy's unit growth acceleration and expects the restaurant chain's free cash flow to fall on the low end of the target range.

Wendy's is a sell-side consensus Outperform pick and has a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Bullish.

Shares of Wendy's are up 23% YTD.