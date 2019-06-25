Lennar +5.2% as Q2 results beats; sees fatter margins

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) jumps 5.2% in premarket trading after its fiscal Q2 results beat estimates as the housing market improved.

Sees margin improvement in the next two quarters, driven by lumber savings and direct cost synergies from its CalAtlantic acquisition.

A market pause in H2 of 2018 "set the stage for more moderate home price increases and lower interest rates which stimulated both affordability and demand, leading homebuyers back to the market, said Executive Charman Stuart Miller.

Gross margin for the quarter ended May 31, 2019, though was hurt by an 80-basis point increase in incentives offered to homebuyers during the market pause; gross margin on home sales of 20.1% compares with 16.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 EPS of $1.30 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.14 and increased from 94 cents a year ago.

Q2 total revenue of $5.56B exceeded the $5.13B consensus estimate and rose from $5.46B a year earlier.

Q2 deliveries rose 5% Y/Y to 12,729 homes.

Q2 new orders of 14,518 homes rose 1% Y/Y; new orders dollar value of $5.8B fell 4%.

