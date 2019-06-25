Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko's Western Midstream - Bloomberg

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is seeking a buyer to take majority control of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES), the pipeline operator it would inherit through its takeover of Anadarko Petroleum, Bloomberg reports.

Any potential buyer would acquire the 45% of Western Midstream that is traded publicly, leaving OXY with a minority stake that would enable it to keep financial and operational interest in infrastructure for getting its oil and gas to market.

The stakes could draw interest from P-E firms and perhaps rival pipeline operators such as Oneok (NYSE:OKE), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), according to the report.