Prudential invests $10M in fintech that provides affordable loans

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) invests $10M in Aura, a fintech company that offers affordable loans to borrowers with low or no credit.

Its technology goes beyond the credit score to determine borrowers’ ability to repay and enables local businesses to administer credit applications.

Two-thirds of Aura’s borrowers have increased their credit score by an average of 285 points from their first to second loan.

Prudential's investment will help Aura to scale and help the company to provide more affordable loans to more borrowers.

To date, Aura has raised $100M in equity funding.