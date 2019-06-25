Credit Suisse positive on Shake Shack

Credit Suisse starts off coverage on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) with an Outperform rating and price target of $77 (15% upside).

"Brand affinity and on-trend initiatives support demand, while strong unit economics (returns ~50%) and demonstrated success across markets offer confidence in the whitespace potential," observes analyst Lauren Silberman.

Silberman sees sustained new unit productivity, timing of opens, SSS and unit growth as potential upside drivers to numbers.

The consensus sell-side rating on Shake Shack is Neutral.

Shares of Shake Shack are up 47% YTD.