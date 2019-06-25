BioPharmX up 60% premarket on positive BPX-04 data

Nano cao BioPharmX (NYSEMKT:BPMX) is up 60% premarket on robust volume in response to positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial, PRISM, evaluating topical minocycline gel BPX-04 in patients with moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea, a skin disorder akin to acne in appearance.

The study met the primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in the number of facial inflammatory lesions and a two-grade improvement to clear or almost clear skin from baseline to week 12.

A Phase 3 study is next up.