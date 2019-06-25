Norway's wealth fund cleared to reinvest in Rio, Walmart, others

Norway's $1T wealth fund can invest again in Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) after their exclusions from the fund's investments on ethical grounds were revoked.

The fund, one of the world's largest investors, has an ethical mandate set by parliament and is not allowed to invest in companies that produce nuclear weapons, cluster munitions and tobacco, among other ethical criteria.

Reinvestments will likely take place "within an appropriately long timeframe," said the board, without specifying a timeline.