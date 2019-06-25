Canada government pledges $275M to LNG Canada project

The Trudeau administration says it will provide $275M in federal support for LNG Canada's $40B liquefied natural gas development in Kitimat as an investment in "cleaner technology" to get Canadian resources to new markets.

The contribution would include $220M to help LNG Canada buy more energy-efficient gas turbines to power its natural gas liquefaction plant and $55M to replace an aging highway bridge in Kitimat.

LNG Canada is led by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), which holds a 40% stake in the project; other partners are Malaysia's Petronas, PetroChina (NYSE:PTR), Mitsubishi and Korea Gas.