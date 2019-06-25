GRUB +3.9% as Citi turns bullish on growth

Citi upgrades GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from Neutral to Buy and raises the PT from $75 to $91.

Analyst Mark May cites GRUB's ability to grow gross food sales around 20% despite the rising food delivery competition, which should help the company hit management's Q4 EBITDA/order guidance.

May cites restaurant chain data when saying GRUB could be in early tests with McDonald's and Starbucks.

More action: Cowen (Outperform, $103) calls GrubHub one of its best small- and mid-cap ideas for 2019 with the stock "cheap historically."

GRUB shares are up 3.9% pre-market to $75.

GRUB has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.