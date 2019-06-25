Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,' Capital One says

Capital One analyst Neil Malkin initiates coverage of the hotel REIT sector, noting that a number of factors will mute demand for hotels rooms, including "supply/shadow supply, pricing transparency/easy cancellation, weak international demand, and geopolitical issues."

He prefers REITs with group hotels, luxury chain "scale", and resort destinations.

Rates Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST), Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) as overweight.

Ranks Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE), RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) as equal-weight.

REITs with low debt may "aggressively buy back stock."