Crane hits back at Circor after rejection

Crane (NYSE:CR) said the claims made by Circor (NYSE:CIR) regarding its $45-a-share offer for the company are "highly unrealistic" and show why its all-cash offer is the best option for Circor's shareholders.

"CIRCOR's short-term plan, while expected, is yet another set of empty promises," Crane CEO Max Mitchell declared.

"Crane's approaches to CIRCOR in 2011 and 2013 were rebuffed under different market conditions, both times with the excuse that CIRCOR’s standalone business prospects were superior. Since that time, CIRCOR has substantially missed its self-set financial objectives."