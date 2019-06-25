Stifel likes Viking Therapeutics in premarket analyst action

Medivir AB (OTC:MVRBF) initiated with Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) initiated with Buy rating and $3 (124% upside) price target at Maxim Group. Shares up 8% premarket.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) initiated with Buy rating and $14 (107% upside) price target at Stifel. Shares up 3% premarket.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) initiated with Hold rating and $89 (12% upside) price target at Stifel.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) initiated with Hold rating and $126 (25% upside) price target at Stifel.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (88% upside) price target at Stifel.