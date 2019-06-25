Linde to integrate $1.4B Singapore expansion with Exxon project

Linde (NYSE:LIN) says it will spend $1.4B to expand its Singapore gasification complex, integrating it with Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) nearby integrated refining complex and enabling the company to produce and supply additional hydrogen and synthesis gas to the XOM facility.

LIN, which will design and build the new facility, says the project will include building and operating four additional gasifiers, a 1,200 mt/day air separation plant, downstream gas processing units and sulfur recovery plants, as well as a dedicated set of pipelines for the transfer of feedstocks and products between the XOM and LIN facilities.

The expansion project, which is expected to come online in 2023, would convert fuel oil and other residual crude products into higher-value lube base stocks and distillates to help meet stricter emissions rules.