Brighthouse -6.9% as two downgrades cite interest rate risk

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) sinks 6.9% in premarket trading after at least two analysts downgrade the stock as declining interest rates are likely to dent earnings.
Credit Suisse cuts BHF to underperform from neutral and slashes price target to $22 from $35.
Sees lower interest rates reducing distributable earnings by $1.0B over the next three years and a "substantial hit" to GAAP book value from FASB accounting changes.
Goldman Sachs cuts to sell from neutral and price target to $32 from $39.
Sees "little to no distributable earnings from the variable annuity business.
Quant rating Very Bullish, Sell-side average rating Hold (1 Buy, 12 Hold, 2 Underperform, 1 Sell), average price target $42.
