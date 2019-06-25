Anavex Life Sciences doses first patient in extension study of ANAVEX2-73 trial

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) has dosed first patient in the extension study for the treatment of Rett syndrome, who completed the Phase 2 trial ANAVEX2-73-RS-001.

The extension study will evaluate long term safety, tolerability, and the effect of ANAVEX2-73.

Eligible patients are those who have completed 7 weeks of treatment in the ANAVEX2-73-RS-001 trial in U.S.

All eligible patients will be treated with oral liquid ANAVEX2-73 formulation given once daily for additional 12 weeks. The extension study might be further extended.

ANAVEX2-73 activates the Sigma-1 receptor protein, which serves as a molecular chaperone and functional modulator involved in restoring homeostasis.