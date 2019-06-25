China EV market looks to recharge

The move by Beijing to scrap its list of certified EV battery manufacturers to allow foreign suppliers to start selling in the nation again is a positive move for the EV industry in China, according to The Wall Street Journal's Jacky Wong.

Not only is the development seen as a nice surprise for Korean battery makers such as Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY) and LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), but it could help global and domestic manufacturers in China.

"Bringing in foreign competition now could spur consolidation in the battery industry and lower EV costs after subsidies are scrapped. It will also help ensure automakers have a sufficient supply of high-quality batteries to produce better EVs," writes Wong.

