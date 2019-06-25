FDA rejects Acer's Edsivo application for rare connective tissue disorder

Thinly traded micro cap Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) is poised for a significant down move this morning on the news that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application for EDSIVO (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS), an inherited collagen disorder characterized by thin, translucent easily bruised skin.

The CRL cites the need for a new clinical trial to assess celiprolol's effect on reducing the risk of clinical events in vEDS patients.

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 9:00 am ET.