Mitsubishi sale sees Bombardier ditch commercial aviation

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) will sell its regional jet program to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF) for $550M in cash, ending its involvement in the commercial aviation sector after Airbus scooped up its C Series last year.

This acquisition is complementary to MHI's existing commercial aircraft business, in particular the development, production, sales and support of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet commercial aircraft family.

The maintenance and engineering capabilities of the CRJ program will further enhance critical customer support functions, a business area for MHI in the pursuit of future growth.