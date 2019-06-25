New shares selling in Yandex.Taxi IPO

Yandex.Taxi (NASDAQ:YNDX) will likely sell new shares in its IPO, but CFO Greg Abovsky says YNDX has yet to decide on a stock exchange, timing, or size.

Abovsky: "We as Yandex would not like to sell a single share - we would rather be a buyer, than a seller. But I guess some shares would have to be sold, obviously, - and most likely, these will be primary shares, not secondary."

Yandex.Taxi emerged in 2017 after Yandex and Uber (NYSE:UBER) combined their taxi services in Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, and Kazakhstan. YNDX has a 59.3% stake, UBER holds 36.6%, and the rest belong to Yandex.Taxi staff.