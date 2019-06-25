NYSE starts council to match diverse candidates with boards

The New York Stock Exchange, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), has started an advisory council that will help address the need for inclusive leadership by connecting diverse candidates with companies seeking new directors.

The NYSE Board Advisory Council, comprised of 15 founding member CEOs, will leverage their personal networks to identify qualified candidates interested in serving on boards.

The council's founding members include Avon Products CEO Jan Zijderveld, Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey, Hertz President and CEO Kathryn Marinello, Johnson & Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky, Procter & Gamble Chairman, President, and CEO David Taylor, Slack Technologies co-Founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield, among others.