Glencore cutting out agents, dealmakers in big shift - Bloomberg

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) is dismantling much of its global network of trading agents, under pressure from its compliance division amid growing scrutiny of its operations around the world, Bloomberg reports.

The change comes as the trading house transitions into a more conventional mining company and predates probes into its business practices by the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Brazilian authorities in the Car Wash scandal; CEO Ivan Glasenberg also is searching for a successor.

For example, Glencore has overhauled its operating strategy is Congo - home of some of the world's richest copper and cobalt mines - where it has built its own administrative team in the capital Kinshasa that works on everything from arranging visas to government contacts.

Glencore also is withdrawing from some of its more difficult jurisdictions as it sheds less profitable assets; it reportedly is trying to sell its oil producing assets in Chad, which accounted for more than half of the company's oil production last year.