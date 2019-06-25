Barnes & Noble Education reports sales drop amid digital pivot

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) reports retail sales fell 4.5% to $15.2M in FQ4.

Comparable sales were up 0.9% as the Spring Rush period extended into the quarter due to later school openings and the continued pattern of students buying course materials later in the semester.

Consolidated non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA fell 12% to $19.7M.

Looking ahead, Barnes & Noble Education anticipates FY20 consolidated adjusted EBITDA of between $90M to $100M and free cash flow of $25M to $40M.

"We are beginning to establish positive momentum as we continue to pivot our platforms and offerings to digital delivery," says Barnes & Noble Education CEO Michael Huseby.

