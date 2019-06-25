Consumer Edge Research warns on headwinds for Kellogg

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is on watch after Consumer Edge Research drops the food manufacturer to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight.

"While we think the company is taking the right steps for the long-term, they are coming at a higher than expected cost & risk. In our view, recently increased spot grain prices (+~20%) foretell an H2 cost headwind to offset recent energy & freight tailwinds," warns CER.

The firm assigns a price target of $49 to Kellogg.

The consensus sell-side rating on Kellogg is Hold.