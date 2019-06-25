De Beers diamond sales fall for fifth straight cycle

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) says rough diamond sales at its majority-owned De Beers unit fell for the fifth sales cycle of the year, citing a challenging environment in China and a cautious approach from rough diamond buyers.

Anglo says De Beers - which reports on 10 sales cycles each year - sold $390M of rough diamonds in the fifth cycle compared with $581M for the same cycle in 2018 and $416M in this year's fourth cycle.

Diamond miners are facing a mini crisis as demand remains weak, while supply, especially for smaller and cheaper stones, is abundant, which has pressured polished prices and weighed on margins for De Beers customers who cut, polish and trade the stones.