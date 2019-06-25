AGN, KNDI among premarket gainers

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) +31% as AbbVie is in the final stages of a $188/share bid.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) +15% on the successful launch of its Blockchain-Enabled Data Exchange and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem for current customers.

Pyxus (NYSE:PYX) +18% .

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +15% .

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) +13% as Almirall exercises its option to license rights to Lebrikizumab in Europe for atopic dermatitis.

Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) +6% .

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) +7% on AbbVie's Allergan bid.

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +7% as China EV market looks to recharge.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +5% .