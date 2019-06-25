Tiffany -1% after Loop downgrade

Loop Capital Markets lowers Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) to a Hold rating from Buy on concerns over tourism trends.

"We believe weak tourist traffic continues to impact global demand levels, and we are concerned that SSS growth may prove more difficult to achieve as the company laps its paper flowers launch. We think macroeconomic uncertainties have built since our last positive deep dive in mid-April."

The Loop analyst team slices its price target on the luxury retailer to $95 from $110. The consensus sell-side PT is still all the way up at $107.75.