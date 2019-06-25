Hercules Capital reports IPO activity of portfolio companies

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) says three portfolio companies have completed initial public offerings in Q2-to-date, and five more have filed registration statements in preparation for potential IPOs.

In April, Pinterest completed its IPO of 75M shares of class A stock at $19.00 per share; Hercules holds 206,666 shares of PINS common stock as of March 31, 2019.

TransMedix completed its IPO of 6.5M shares at $16.00 each in April; Hercules initially committed $10.0M in venture debt financing in May 2008 and holds 88,961 shares of preferred series B, 119,999 shares of preferred series C, 260,000 shares of preferred series D, and 100,200 shares of preferred series F, as well as warrants for 175,000 shares of preferred series D and 50,444 shares of preferred series F, as of March 31, 2019.

Fastly completed its IPO of 2.06M shares at $16.00 each in May 2019; Hercules initially committed $10.0M in venture debt financing in December 2018 and holds warrants for 152,195 shares of preferred series F stock as of March 31, 2019.

Hercules portfolio company BridgeBio Pharma filed its S-1 registration statement in May for a potential IPO; Hercules has committed $77.0M in venture debt financing starting in May 2018 and holds 1,008,929 shares of preferred series D stock as of March 31, 2019.

In May, Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, filed its S-1 registration statement; Hercules initially committed $20.0M in venture debt financing in May 2019, and holds warrants for 223,642 shares of common stock as of May 31, 2019.

Three portfolio companies filed confidentially for potential IPOs.