Total says Russian Arctic LNG-2 know-how to cut costs

Russia's Arctic LNG-2 ~$20B project will be one-third cheaper to build than the country's Yamal LNG plant because of technology being built by Italy's Saipem, says minority partner Total (NYSE:TOT).

Saipem is building gravity-based structure platforms for gas liquefaction for the Arctic plant, which have been used often in North Sea and other gas projects but not in Russia, says Arnaud Le Foll, TOT's head officer in Russia.

The plant in the Arctic Gydan peninsula is due to start operations in 2022-23, with a total annual capacity for 19.8M metric tons of liquefied natural gas, the largest such plant in Russia.

Russia's Novatek owns a 70% stake in the Arctic project, while TOT and China's CNPC (NYSE:PTR) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) each own 10%.