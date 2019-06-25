Royal KPN CEO exits; reportedly will run Sky Italia

Royal KPN (OTCPK:KKPNY) is down 2.2% in Amsterdam after the sudden resignation of its CEO just a year after he took over.

Maximo Ibarra has resigned for "pressing family reasons" and is returning to Italy to take a new executive position there, the company says. The exit is unrelated to a heavy network outage yesterday.

That will be to run Sky Italia (NASDAQ:CMCSA), according to media reports. He had previously led Wind Tre.

His decision to leave KPN so soon after taking the helm in April 2018 means he forfeits a payment of €200,000 in cash and €200,000 in shares, Bloomberg reports.

Ibarra gave notice to terminate his contract effective Sept. 30.