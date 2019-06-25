Stocks edge lower ahead of G-20, Powell remarks

Stocks tip slightly into the red as investors remain in a wait-and-see mode ahead of this week's G-20 meeting between Pres. Trump and China's Pres. Xi; Dow -0.2% , S&P -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

Fed Chair Powell is scheduled to speak at the Council on Foreign Relations today at 1 p.m. ET on the Fed's outlook on the economy and monetary policy.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% , France's CAC flat and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% , China's Shanghai Composite -0.9% .

In U.S. corporate news, AbbVie ( -14.5% ) agrees to buy Allergan ( +27.1% ) for $188.24/share in cash and stock, or a 45% premium to AGN's closing price yesterday.

Most S&P 500 sectors open with modest losses, led by financials ( -0.7% ) and communication services ( -0.5% ), while real estate ( +0.3% ) and consumer staples ( +0.1% ) are the only groups trading higher.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.73% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.00%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 96.01.