Stocks edge lower ahead of G-20, Powell remarks

Stocks tip slightly into the red as investors remain in a wait-and-see mode ahead of this week's G-20 meeting between Pres. Trump and China's Pres. Xi; Dow -0.2%, S&P -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.4%.
Fed Chair Powell is scheduled to speak at the Council on Foreign Relations today at 1 p.m. ET on the Fed's outlook on the economy and monetary policy.
European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1%, France's CAC flat and Germany's DAX -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6%, China's Shanghai Composite -0.9%.
In U.S. corporate news, AbbVie (-14.5%) agrees to buy Allergan (+27.1%) for $188.24/share in cash and stock, or a 45% premium to AGN's closing price yesterday.
Most S&P 500 sectors open with modest losses, led by financials (-0.7%) and communication services (-0.5%), while real estate (+0.3%) and consumer staples (+0.1%) are the only groups trading higher.
U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.73% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.00%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 96.01.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.7% to $58.32/bbl.
