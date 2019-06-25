DJI plans to build drones in California

China's DJI (DJII) plans to use a company warehouse in California to assemble its Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual drones following security concerns raised by some U.S. lawmakers.

"This new investment will expand DJI’s footprint in the U.S. so we can better serve our customers, create U.S. jobs, and strengthen the U.S. drone economy," the company said in a statement.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has determined that the U.S. produced value of DJI's drones will qualify under the U.S. Trade Agreements Act, a designation should make it easier for some U.S. government agencies to buy them.