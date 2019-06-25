Oppenheimer expects Tesla to rally off deliveries update

Oppenheimer is positive on Tesla (TSLA +0.2% ) ahead of the company's Q2 deliveries announcement.

"We continue to believe TSLA is likely selling higher-end Model 3’s with sufficiently robust ASP’s and GM to drive shares higher when it announces 2Q:19 deliveries next week," writes analyst Colin Rusch.

"We believe strong sell-through in the US/EU will support deliveries in 2Q/3Q, and we note that China sales support for 2H19 remains a key uncertain variable in the debate on TSLA valuation," he adds.

Oppenheimer remains at Outperform on Tesla vs. the Quant Rating of Bearish and sell-side consensus of Hold.