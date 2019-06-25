Osisko Gold ups secondary offering by 1M shares

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR -4.5% ) says it will increase its previously announced bought-deal offering to 7.85M common shares from 6.85M shares.

The seller, Orion Resource Partners, would raise total gross proceeds of more than $110M in the deal; OR will not receive any proceeds of the secondary offering.

OR also will purchase for cancellation more than 12.3M of its common shares from Orion.

Upon closing of the secondary offering and share repurchase and prior to the exercise of an over-allotment option, Orion's ownership of OR's issued and outstanding common shares will be reduced to 7% from 19.5%.