Battle brewing over hotel resort fees

Booking Holdings (BKNG +0.5% ) will collect a commission rate of 15% on resort fees in the U.S., according to a top exec.

The hotel resort fees, which have been hands-off for online travel sites in the past, have been crucial for operators in large metropolitan areas to maintain profitability.

The hotel industry is prepping to fight back against the new commission charges on resort fees.

Expedia (EXPE +0.8% ) says it has no plans for now to take a slice of the resort fees, which are naturally unpopular with travelers.