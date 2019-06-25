Philippine metals announces reverse merger with Venom Extracts

Philippine Metals (OTCPK:PHIXF) entered into a letter of intent with Venom Extracts, whereby Philippine Metals will acquire Venom in a reverse takeover

In 2018, Venom generated revenues of ~C$6.25M and net income of ~$0.25M.

Pursuant to the Transaction, PHI expects to consolidate its shares on the basis of one new share for every three old shares, and will issue 46M new PHI shares for the deal

The Company intends to de-list from the TSX Venture Exchange and obtain a listing of its shares on a post-Transaction basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange