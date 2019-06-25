Match bull sees continuing Tinder gains

Jefferies affirms its Buy rating and "top pick" designation on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) with the Street-high target of $80.

Analyst Brent Thill praises the "consistency and staying power" of Tinder with no "red flags" in the Q2 data. HE remains confident in MTCH's "ability to work longer-term."

With shares up nearly double from a November low, Thill understands valuation concerns but points out MTCH trades at a discount to its peer group.

Match shares are down 2.8% to $69.50.

MTCH has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.