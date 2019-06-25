3D printers rise on $260M startup funding

Private digital manufacturing and 3D printing platform company Carbon announces a $260M funding round led by Madrone Capital Partners and Baillie Gifford.

Temasek, Arkema, and Johnson & Johnson Innovation also participated.

The round brought Carbon's total funding up to $680M with a $2.4B valuation, according to VentureBeat sources.

The funds will go towards R&D, expansion in Europe and Asia, and an Advanced Development Facility.