3D printers rise on $260M startup funding

About: 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

Private digital manufacturing and 3D printing platform company Carbon announces a $260M funding round led by Madrone Capital Partners and Baillie Gifford.

Temasek, Arkema, and Johnson & Johnson Innovation also participated.

The round brought Carbon's total funding up to $680M with a $2.4B valuation, according to VentureBeat sources.

The funds will go towards R&D, expansion in Europe and Asia, and an Advanced Development Facility.

Public peers on the move: 3D Systems (DDD +2.4%), Stratasys (SSYS +0.7%), ExOne (XONE +1.1%), and Voxeljet (VJET +0.8%).

