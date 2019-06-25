Eisai's Fycompa shows positive effect in late-state epilepsy study

Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY -0.4% ) announces positive results from an open-label Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan and South Korea evaluating FYCOMPA (perampanel) CIII as monotherapy in new onset or untreated patients with partial-onset seizures. The data were presented at the International Epilepsy Congress in Bangkok.

63% (n=46/73) of treated patients with partial-onset seizures experienced seizure freedom at week 26. 65% (n=31/48) of patients with secondarily generalized seizures were convulsive seizure free.

The most common adverse events in 68 patients were dizziness (27%), nasopharyngitis (13%), somnolence (13%) and headache (10%).

FYCOMPA is approved in 55 countries.