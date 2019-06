Seth Klarman's Baupost Group is poised for almost a $100M loss on its Allergan (AGN +27% ) stake based on AbbVie's (ABBV -14.4% ) $188.24 per share bid. Baupost owns 4.8M common shares at a cost basis of $208.61 according to Bloomberg data. Mr. Klarman initiated his position in Q1 2016 when AGN was close to a merger with Pfizer (PFE +0.4% ).

Activist investor Appaloosa, owner of ~3.1 AGN shares at a cost basis of $160.61, is set for a tidy profit of ~$86M.