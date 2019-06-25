Morgan Stanley eyes potential Caesars scenarios

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is up 2.23% as shares move closer to the cash/stock Eldorado deal price of $12.50.

The deal process could see shares swing up or down, according to Morgan Stanley.

"We see potential bull case where the mkt values CZR at Friday's multiples inclusive of >$500m of synergies, implying $15. However, we see a (less likely) bear case the deal falls apart and the stock trades to $9," advises Morgan Stanley gaming analyst Thomas Allen.

MS plays it down the middle roughly with a price target set at $12.50.