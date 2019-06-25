Saudi can meet customer demand despite Gulf tension, Aramco CEO says

Saudi Arabia can meet the oil needs of customers using its spare capacity despite the concerning recent developments in the Persian Gulf, says Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser.

"If you look at our production, it is hovering around 10M bbl/day so we do have additional spare capacity," Nasser says, adding Aramco had no plans to increase maximum production capacity of 12M bbl/day (bpd), given its current output is well below that level.

Nasser also says Aramco is in talks to buy a stake in Russia's Arctic LNG-2 project and about buying a stake in India's Reliance Industries.

Crude oil prices are little changed, with WTI -0.3% to $57.72/bbl and Brent +0.1% to $64.89/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX