Facebook to give France ID on users suspected of hate speech - Reuters

In a first, Facebook (FB -1.5% ) has agreed to turn over identification data of French users suspected of hate speech, according to France's minister for digital affairs.

Reuters notes the cooperation comes after meetings between CEO Mark Zuckerberg and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The social network has refrained from handing over such data out of concerns that countries without an independent judiciary could abuse it.

Until now, the company's cooperated with French justice on matters tied to terrorist attacks and violent acts by transferring ID data to French judges who formally demanded it.