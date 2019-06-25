Apollo steps in to rescue the financing of its Smart & Final deal

Deutsche Bank (DB +0.1% ) and its co-lenders were facing tens of millions of dollars in potential losses when the banks struggled to find investors to buy debt tied to Apollo Global Management's (APO +0.2% ) buyout of discount grocer Smart & Final stores.

Specifically, investors were wary about a $380M tranche related to the grocer's retail operations.

In a rare move, Apollo itself stepped in and offered to buy about $100M of the loan, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the transaction.

As it turned out, Apollo only had to come up with half the amount it promised after more outside investors signed up for the loans at a final price of 90 cents on the dollar.

KKR (KKR +0.3% ) was the other main anchor investor in the deal, one of the people told Bloomberg.

There was some reshuffling of the financing, too -- the size of the loan was eventually reduced by $40M, with $20M bought under a separate deal that was subordinate to the original loan and the other $20M shifted to a loan for Smart & Final's wholesale division, which was increased to $425M and priced at 99 cents on the dollar.

By the end of it, the banks' combined losses were ~$10M for the piece that was sold back to Apollo, but they were able to roughly break even on the rest of the financing, the people said.