Icahn ridicules Occidental's Anadarko takeover as 'fiasco'

Carl Icahn, who is suing Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.1% ) for its pending $38B acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, slams OXY as a company whose board treats shareholders like peasants whose needs can be ignored.

The OXY "fiasco is a great example of how CEOs and board will go to great lengths, including 'betting the company' to serve their own agendas," Icahn says. "If their bet is successful, they and possibly their shareholders win, but if it is unsuccessful, only the shareholders lose."

Alongside remarks praising Eldorado Resorts' acquisition of Caesars Entertainment as a great natural fit, Icahn says "too many boards like Occidental's believe they are unaccountable and cannot be removed, and therefore can do almost anything they please."

OXY outbid Chevron to acquire Anadarko, but OXY's stock has plunged ~25% since the bidding war went public in April.