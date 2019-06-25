Driven Deliveries completes acquisition of Ganjarunner

Driven Deliveries (OTCPK:DRVD -4.3% ) announced it completed the acquisition of Ganjarunner, Inc., a cannabis delivery company that provides high-quality lab-tested, pesticide-free medicinal and recreational products throughout California.

Ganjarunner has successfully completed 18,854 deliveries to more than 7,748 customers and has experienced year over year revenue growth of 49.3%.

This acquisition allows Driven to leverage its brand-to-consumer model across virtually the entire state of California. As a subsidiary of Driven, Ganjarunner is projected to reach to $4.1M in revenue by the end of 2019.